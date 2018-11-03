Ram Madhav on RSS’ warning of 92-like agitation: It only articulated Ram Mandir supporters’ anxiety

Madhav, who had been a prominent member of RSS, said that the organisation has only expressed the sentiments of Ram Mandir supporters.

Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav Saturday defended the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh for its statement that 1992-like agitation may be launched for construction of Ram Temple on the disputed land. Madhav, who had been a prominent member of RSS, said that the organisation has only expressed the sentiments of Ram Mandir supporters.

“Very unfortunate that dilly-dallying about Ram Mandir on the part of the judiciary before 1992, is being repeated… so Ram Mandir supporters are feeling anxious and RSS has only articulated that,” Madhav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On being asked whether the government will bring an ordinance for Ram Mandir construction, Madhav said, “I cannot say anything about it but yes there is a strong demand from Sangh and Saints who are spearheading the movement for the ordinance route.”

Madhav’s comments came a day after RSS claimed that Hindus were feeling “insulted” by the Supreme Court’s observation that the issue is not a priority and it would start a movement similar to 1992 will be initiated if required.

Speaking to media after a three-day RSS conclave in Maharashtra, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi had said, “We will not hesitate to launch an agitation for Ram temple, if needed, but since the matter is in the Supreme Court, there are restrictions.”

Joshi said that RSS respects the Supreme Court and urge it to take into consideration sentiments of Hindus. He earlier said that the RSS was “not putting pressure” on the government as “we respect the law and the Constitution which is why there has been delay.”

Earlier in the day, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Home Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed their view on the matter. Speaking to media, Ramdev said that a bill should be produced in the Parliament in case the judiciary delayed the matter. “Yadi nyaylay ke nirnay mein der hui to sansad mein zarur iska bill aega,aana hi chahiye.Ram Janmabhoomi pe Ram mandir nahi banega to kiska banega?Santon/Ram bhakton ne sankalp kiya ab Ram mandir mein aur der nahi,mujhe lagta hai isi varsh shubh samachar desh ko milega,” Ramdev was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(A bill will be tabled in the Parliament in case there is delay in the decision to be made by the court. If not Ram Mandir, then what else will be constructed on Ramjanmbhoomi (the birth place of Lord Rama)? Saints and disciples of Lord Rama have decided that there shouldn’t be any delay in construction of a Ram Temple, I think we will hear the good news this year only).

Earlier, Rajnath Singh also said that he will be happy in case a Ram Mandir is built on the disputed land. “Ram Mandir banega to swabhavik hai sabko khushi hogi,” Singh had said.