Ram Lalla would not be in makeshift temple, but in his grand temple by next Ram Navami, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would be completed by next Ram Navami – the year when the Lok Sabha elections are due, as reported by PTI.

“The issue of Ram Janambhoomi was stuck since the time of Babur, but soon after the Supreme Court order, Modiji did the ‘bhoomi pujan’ and now a grand temple of Ram Lalla is being built. I am sure that by next Ram Navami, Ram Lalla would not be in a makeshift temple, but in his grand temple to bless the whole world,” Shah said, addressing an event at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving the symbols of Hinduism, the union home minister said that apart from the Ram Mandir, the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor was rebuilt, the Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham were beautified, and the Somnath Dham in Gujarat is being covered in gold.

Further, in an apparent reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, Shah said that the history of India’s freedom struggle was confined to one family, and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting an end to it by “immortalising” Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“India’s freedom struggle was confined to one family, but prime minister Modi put an end to it by immortalising Patel with the Statue of Unity,” Shah said.

He also said that PM Modi has solved national security issues, which were earlier considered “impossible”.

“Whether it was removing Article 370 or conducting a surgical strike and air strike in Pakistan, he has always taken decisions in the interest of the country’s security,” he added.

Earlier, at an election rally ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections, Shah had announced that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024, thereby indicating that Ram Mandir, a plank raked up by the saffron camp since 1990 when BJP leader L K Advani started out on a Rath Yatra to focus on the issue, may again be one of the cornerstones of the BJP’s campaign in the next general election.