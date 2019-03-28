Ram Ki Janmabhoomi: SC rules out impact on Ayodhya mediation,denies urgent hearing seeking stay on release

By: | Published: March 28, 2019 11:39 AM

SC refuses to stay release of film 'Ram Ki Janmabhoomi', scheduled to hit screens Friday.SC refuses to stay release of film ‘Ram Ki Janmabhoomi’, scheduled to hit screens Friday.

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to stall the release of film ‘Ram Ki Janmabhoomi’ which is scheduled to hit the screens across the country on March 29.

A plea seeking to stall the release of the film was mentioned before a bench headed by Justice S A Bobde and the petitioner claimed that the release of the movie will vitiate the ongoing mediation proceeding in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

“There is no connection between the mediation proceeding and the release of the movie,” the bench said and listed the plea for hearing after two weeks.

The film ‘Ram Ki Janmabhoomi’, directed by Sanoj Mishra, revolves around the controversial issue of Ram Mandir.

Hearing a similar petition filed before it, the Delhi High Court said Wednesday that people will have to be tolerant if the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution has to survive.

The court’s observation came while hearing a plea filed by Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claimed to be a descendant of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, seeking to stop the release of the same film, ‘Ram Ki Janmabhoomi’.

