Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case: Supreme Court to begin hearing on Friday

The two-judge SC bench is further likely to constitute a three-judge bench for hearing as many as 14 appeals filed against a 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement.

The Supreme Court will on Friday start the much-awaited hearing in crucial Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. The matter is listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul. As per news agency PTI, the two-judge bench is further likely to constitute a three-judge bench for hearing as many as 14 appeals filed against a 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement. The HC verdict in 2010, delivered in four civil suits, had partitioned 2.77-acre land equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla Virajman.

On October 29, 2018, the apex court fixed the matter in the first week of January before an “appropriate bench”, which will decide the schedule of hearing. Later, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), one of the respondents in the case, moved an application for according an urgent hearing by advancing the date. However, the top court refused the plea, saying it had already passed an order on October 29 relating to the hearing on the matter. The ABHM is one of the respondents in the appeal filed by legal heirs of M Siddiq, one of the original litigants in the case.

In a related matter, a three-judge bench of the top court had on September 27, by 2:1 majority, refused to refer the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement that a mosque was not integral to Islam to a five-judge constitution bench.

This matter had also come up during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute. A number of Hindutva organisations have demanded to the centre bringing an ordinance for an early construction of Ram temple at the disputed site.

The hearing assumes significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday suggested any decision on an ordinance on Ram temple in Ayodhya can happen only after the completion of the judicial process.

“Let the judicial process take its own course. Don’t weigh it in political terms. Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever be our responsibility as a government, we are ready to make all efforts,” Modi had said in an interview with news agency ANI.