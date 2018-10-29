Ram birthplace in Ayodhya a truth, can’t be changed, says RSS leader Indresh Kumar



The Supreme Court will today start final hearings in the Ayodhya case. (PTI)

Just ahead of the crucial hearing into the Ayodhya title suit by the Supreme Court, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Monday made an emphatic pitch for Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said that just as the Kaaba, Harmandir Sahab, and the Vatican, Ram’s birthplace too cannot be changed. “It’s a truth,” he said while speaking to ANI.

The Kaaba is considered to be the most sacred mosque for Muslims. And what Kaaba is for Muslims, the Vatican is for Christians and Harmandir Sahab for Sikhs. This is not the first time when this argument has been made to support the claim for Ram temple at Ayodhya. Many religious leaders have made similar statements in the past.

The statement comes weeks after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat demanded a law for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Earlier this month, Bhagwat said that the government should clear the path for construction of the Ram temple through an appropriate and requisite law. He blamed politics and fundamentalist elements for the delay in construction of the temple.

The Supreme Court will today start final hearings in the Ayodhya case. Just a day before the hearing, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday backed the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya calling it will of the people. He said that the temple in Ayodhya is a national demand and sentiments of people are attached to it. “This s a matter of faith of people and we never do politics over it,” he added.

BJP Kisan Morcha national president Virendra Singh Mast has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a law to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said that the saffron party is committed to building the Ram temple. “A majority of people in the country want a grand Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya,” he said.