‘Ram bharose’: Allahabad High Court’s stinging remark on medical system in Uttar Pradesh’s smaller cities and villages

The Allahabad High Court has said that the entire medical system in the smaller cities and villages of Uttar Pradesh is ‘Ram Bharose’ (at the mercy of God). The High Court made the remarks while hearing a matter related to a 64-year-old patient, Santosh Kumar, who was reported missing from Meerut District Hospital on April 21 as his body was disposed of by the authorities as unidentified. A report was submitted to the court by the government on an inquiry made by a three-member team.

Hearing a PIL on the Covid situation in the state, considering the submissions made by the government over health infrastructure in districts, the court termed them inadequate and warned of a third wave. The court also asked the government why it’s not trying to manufacture vaccines itself on a large scale.

The court had sought a report in the case of Santosh Kumar. After examining the report, the court said that it was a case of high degree carelessness. The court asked the state government to take stern action against those responsible and compensate Kumar’s dependents.

The inquiry report submitted by the government in the court showed that Kumar fainted in the hospital washroom on April 21 night. While the doctor on night duty was not present, Kumar could not be revived despite efforts. The report showed that a doctor who admitted Kumar was the one who got his body removed. The report also said that the hospital could not identify him and even failed to trace Kumar’s file.

The court noted that the events in the past few months had shown that the medical infrastructure in the state at present is very delicate, fragile and debilitated. It asked the government to increase testing to avoid a possible third wave.

The High Court also asked the government to improve facilities at medical colleges in Prayagraj, Agra, Meerut, Kanpur and Gorakhpur within four months. It asked the government to provide B- and C-Grade towns with at least 20 ambulances; every village two ambulances with Intensive Care Unit facilities; oxygen facilities at all nursing home beds; an oxygen plant at nursing homes with more than 30 beds; and more ICU beds at all nursing homes and hospitals.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said on Sunday that the situation in Uttar Pradesh was not out of control and the state is prepared for a third wave.