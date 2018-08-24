UPSRTC to offer free rides to women ahead of Raksha Bandhan (IE)

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will offer free rides to women in its buses of all categories ahead of Raksha Bandhan, an official spokesperson said today. “The free bus travel facility will be available from August 25 midnight till August 26 midnight on all the UPSRTC buses, including AC ones also. This has been announced by the chief minister as a gift to women on Raksha Bandhan,” he said.

Necessary instructions in this regard have been issued to the UPSRTC, he added.