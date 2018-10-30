Rakesh Asthana row: CBI produces before Delhi court DSP Devender Kumar, Manoj Prasad arrested in bribery case

CBI produced before a Delhi court Tuesday its Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devender Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad, arrested in connection with bribery allegations involving the agency’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Kumar had moved a bail application before a court here on Monday.

In his bail application, moved by advocate Rahul Tyagi, Kumar termed his custody “illegal” and urged the court to set him free.

Two alleged middlemen — Manoj Prasad and Somesh Prasad — have also been named as accused in the case.

The FIR in the current case was lodged on the basis of a written complaint from Sana on October 15, wherein it was alleged that Kumar, being the IO in the case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was repeatedly calling the complainant to the CBI office to harass him and compel him to pay a bribe of Rs 5 crore for getting a clean chit in the case.

The complaint had also said that a part of the bribe was paid by Sana.