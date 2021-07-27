  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rakesh Asthana, ex-CBI Special Director, appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

By: |
Updated: July 27, 2021 10:07 PM

Rakesh Asthana, ex-CBI Special Director, appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

Rakesh AsthanaRakesh Asthana

Rakesh Asthana, ex-CBI Special Director, appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

 

Related News

This is breaking news

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rakesh Asthana ex-CBI Special Director appointed Delhi Police Commissioner
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Assam-Mizoram row: Day after bloody clashes, Centre summons top officials, border calm
2Basavaraj S Bommai to be Karnataka’s new Chief Minister
3Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal to Essar Group’s Prashant Ruia – Pegasus latest list shows new potential targets