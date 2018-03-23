Rajya Sabha elections: Voting begins for 25 seats, SP claims BJP MLAs will cross-vote in their favour

Rajya Sajbha election LIVE updates: Of the 58 seats that fall vacant, 33 seats have seen candidates being elected unopposed. The fight thus remains for 26 seats, 10 of which fall in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajya Sajbha election LIVE updates: Polling for 25 of the 58 Rajya Sabha seats began today in six states – Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. These Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant in April. Of the 58 seats that fall vacant, 33 seats have seen candidates being elected unopposed. The fight thus remains for 25 seats, 10 of which fall in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is set to make big gains but it remains to be seen whether it can mop up the required numbers to acquire a majority in 245-seat Rajya Sabha.

The main focus lies on the 10 seats of Uttar Pradesh after BJP’s loss at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s fortress Gorakhpur as well as Phulpur constituencies. It is expected that the BJP will win eight of these 10 seats, while Jaya Bachchan could also emerge as the winner from Samajwadi Party’s lone seat in UP. However, the tenth seat is seeing a interesting battle with BSP supremo Mayawati entering the fray. In West Bengal, Congress’ candidate is backed by Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress.

12:05 PM: BJP and its allies have 324 seats in Uttar Pradesh. It has the numbers to win eight of 10 seats. Even after winning 8 seats, 28 surplus votes are also there.

12:00 PM: Politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh sends 31 MPs to the 245-member Rajya Sabha. BJP, after winning the 2017 assembly polls with historic mandate, is aiming to raise its strength in the Upper House of Parliament.

11:53 PM: BJP has fielded 9 candidates in Uttar Pradesh. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is among them. Apart from FM Jaitley, rest of the candidates are Ashok Bajpai, Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Kanta Kardam, Harnath Singh Yadav, Anil Jain, Anil Kumar Agarwal and G V L Narasimha Rao

11:25 AM: WATCH- Big boost for BJP.

WATCH: #UPHouseOfCards: BSP MLA triggers controversy, cracks in BSP over Rajya Sabha Polls, BSP Neta claims he voted for BJP pic.twitter.com/FGfrJNNsRS — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 23, 2018

11:20 AM: Son of BJP leader Naresh Agrawal, who recently joined BJP from Samajwadi Party, Nitin Agrawal said that all 9 BJP candidates from Uttar Pradesh will win. Agrawal said that SP insulted their worker and people will answer them for choosing a candidate that entertains the society rather than one who serves the society.

11:05 AM: Polling underway in Bengaluru. Four Rajya Sabha seats are up for grab from Karnataka.

10:58 AM: Reports from Uttar Pradesh BSP MLA Anil Singh said he had voted for BJP but claimed that he did not know about the rest

10:55 AM: Polling has begun in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly in Raipur

10:49 AM: West Bengal MLAs queue up at the state assembly to cast their votes for 5 Rajya Sabha seats.

10:46 AM: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya exuded confidence that BJP will win all the nine Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh. The Deputy Chief Minister saiid that nine more BJP candidates will make entry to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh this time.

10:43 AM: Samajwadi Party senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav there will be no cross-voting. However, Yadav said that BJP MLAs will cross-vote in our favour.

10:40 AM: Polling for Rajya Sabha sets are being held in Telangana

10:33 AM: Samajwadi Party leader said that party candidate Jaya Bachchan and BSP candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar will win. “Considering BJP’s condition I’d say that its own MLAs are annoyed and some of them may even end up siding with the opposition,” he said.

9:45 AM: The polling has begun at 9 am. Counting of votes will be held an hour after the polling ends.