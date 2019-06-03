Rajya Sabha session to be held from June 20 to July 26

The Rajya Sabha will meet on June 20 for the upcoming session of Parliament. In a statement, Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma informed that the President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on June 20 for the upcoming Session of Parliament. The session is scheduled to conclude on July 26. The first session of the newly-elected Lok Sabha will begin on June 17. In first two days, the newly-elected MPs will take an oath and the new Speaker will be elected on June 19. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses in the Central Hall at 11 am on June 20. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full budget for 2019-20 on July 5. This will be the first full Budget of the Modi government after being elected with an absolute majority. Before the general elections, the interim Budget was presented by the then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who is now handling Railway and Commerce Ministry. A day after taking over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired the first cabinet meet and approved the summoning of the 17th Lok Sabha on June 17. In a statement, the government said that the Union Budget for 2019-20 will be presented in the Lok Sabha on July 5 at 11.00 am. And after the presentation of the Budget, the respective Houses will be adjourned for the day. "The President will be requested to address both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11.00 am on Thursday, the 20th of June, 2019, in term of article 87(1) of the Constitution," it said in a statement. The BJP-led NDA won 353 of 542 seats in recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. The BJP alone got 303 seats, while the Congress could win just 52 seats. PM Modi and his council of ministers took the oath of the office on May 30.