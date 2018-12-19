Rajya Sabha proceedings washed out for seventh day

They joined members of the AIADMK and DMK who have been trooping to the well of the House over the Cauvery issue ever since the Winter Session of Parliament began on December 11.

The proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were washed out for the seventh day Wednesday after the opposition and treasury benches clashed over the Rafale deal and Tamil parties protested over the Cauvery issue. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after Congress members holding placards seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Rafale deal trooped into the well of the House soon after official papers were laid on the table. They joined members of the AIADMK and DMK who have been trooping to the well of the House over the Cauvery issue ever since the Winter Session of Parliament began on December 11.

Treasury benches countered the Congress by raising banners seeking an apology from Congress President Rahul Gandhi following the Supreme Court clean chit to the Rafale deal. Amid the uproar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Goel demanded that Congress deputy leader Anand Sharma withdraw the remarks made by him in the House on Tuesday. Goel said Sharma had wrongly quoted him to say that he had demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale issue. He said he was fully aware that Gandhi was not a member of the House and had only asked for an apology from the Congress following the Supreme Court ruling on the Rafale deal.

Goel charged Sharma with misleading the House and said the government is ready for a discussions on all issues including the Rafale deal. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he would look into the records. Naidu also allowed Bhupendra Yadav (BJP) to make his submission on the statement made by the newly sworn-in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

He said a person holding a Constitutional post cannot incite hatred against persons of other states and so his Zero Hour mention on the subject be taken on record. As the slogan shouting from both sides continued, Naidu said, “It is very clear that none of you want the House to run”. “I don’t want this (ruckus) to be seen by the people,” he said, while adjourning the proceedings for the day. Earlier as the House met, Naidu mentioned that 97 Rajya Sabha MPs contributed over Rs 36.5 crore from their MPLAD funds for relief and rehabilitation works in flood-ravaged Kerala. Also, 60 MPs contributed their one month’s salary, totalling Rs 58.69 lakh, towards the same cause. He appealed to members to contribute generously for the relief and rehabilitation of Kerala flood victims.