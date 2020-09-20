RS passes two farm Bills amid protests by Oppn MPs; ‘Landmark day for Indian agriculture’, says Rajnath Singh

Amid the ruckus, the House was adjourned briefly.

The Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed the two farm Bills amid protest by Opposition MPs. Earlier today, Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar had moved two Bills, namely — Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The first bill seeks to provide freedom to farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. The second bill provides for a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services.

The opposition parties including Congress and TMC fiercely opposed the Bills and created ruckus inside the Rajya Sabha. However, the Upper House passed both the Bills through voice vote amid the shouting and sloganeering by the opposition leaders.

Moments after the passage of the Bills, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “The passage of both the Bills in Parliament is indeed a landmark day for Indian agriculture. I am thankful to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his vision to unleash the true potential of India’s agriculture.” He further said that with the passing of two landmark agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha today, India has cemented the strong foundation for ‘Atmanirbhar Agriculture’. “This is the result of endless dedication and determination of the Govt under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi,” he added.

The Union Agriculture Minister said that despite recommendations of various commissions and experts, the Congress never did justice to farmers who found themselves helpless for years. “Today, when Congress realised they don’t have support in Rajya Sabha, they resorted to ‘gundagardi’,” he said.

On passing of the Bills, BJP President JP Nadda said that the central government has liberated the farmers from injustice they were facing for the last 70 years. He said that the Opposition parties were anti-farmers. “Instead of being part of the process, they tried to obstruct the liberation of farmers. BJP condemns their act (inside Rajya Sabha),” Nadda said.

“The irresponsible act of opposition is unfortunate. They violated the protocols, Chairman will take note of it and take action. The democratic system should function smoothly, we will request Chairman to take steps for the same,” the BJP President said

