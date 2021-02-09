  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajya Sabha passes bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi

February 9, 2021 4:05 PM

The Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

Upper House of Parliament, National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021, regularising unauthorized colonies, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh PuriThe ordinance amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011

The bill replaces the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which was promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 30, 2020.

“1.35 crore people of Delhi, those living in unauthorised colonies, they will get their ownership right,” Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said in Rajya Sabha He said that tenders have been floated for “Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan”.

“Delhi will not only benefit from the improvement in living condition of 1.35 crore people but the Central Vista project will also make Delhi one of the finest cities in the world,” Puri said.

The ordinance amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011. The 2011 Act was valid till December 31, 2020. The ordinance extended the deadline to December 31, 2023. The 2011 Act provided for the regularisation of the unauthorised colonies that existed in the national capital as on March 31, 2002 and where construction took place till June 1, 2014.

