Rajya Sabha: Opposition creates ruckus during question hour; BJP requests to put it on record

New Delhi | February 2, 2021 10:22 AM

Rajya Sabha: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi requested the chairman to ask the opposition MPs whether they want question hour or not and put it on record of the house.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was today forced to suspend question hour after opposition MPs raised slogans and did not allow the house to function with the proceedings. The opposition MPs raised slogans against the government for not paying heed to farmers’ demands.

Congress and other opposition MPs today demanded that a discussion be held on farm bill issue as President Ram Nath Kovind had also referred to the matter in his joint address to the parliament.

Reacting to the members’ demand, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that discussion on farmers’ protest will be held tomorrow not today.

“President has referred to farmers’ agitation in his address. I wanted the discussion to start today. But I was told that the discussion will start in Lok Sabha first. Keeping this in mind, we have agreed to discuss it tomorrow,” said Naidu.

However, the opposition staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha over the issue.

The house proceeded with the question hour but the opposition MPs soon returned to their benches and started raising slogans disrupting the question hour. Naidu tried to calm them reiterating that the discussion will be held tomorrow but to no avail.

Naidu told the protesting members that when the question hour was not held last time, it was termed as the murder of democracy. He said that the opposition must allow the session to proceed with the business but slogans did not stop.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi requested the chairman to ask the opposition MPs whether they want question hour or not and put it on record of the house.

Miffed with the development, the Rajya Sabha Chairman adjourned the house for half-an-hour to meet at 10:30 am again.

Earlier today, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, BSP MP Ashok Siddharth, RJD MP Manoj Jha, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray & DMK MP Tiruchi Siva have given the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing agitation of protesting farmers against three farm laws.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP GVL Narasimha Rao has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded action against culprits responsible for attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh.

