Rajya Sabha election 2020: How are MPs elected to Rajya Sabha? Formula explained here

Rajya Sabha election procedure – Explained

Rajya Sabha Members Election, Rajya Sabha Formula: Elections for 18 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 19. The results will be declared in the evening on the same day. The elections were to be held in March but were deferred in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The voting will begin at 9 am tomorrow and conclude at 4 pm. Counting of votes will begin at 5 pm. The 18 seats list includes 4 seats each from Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, three each from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two from Jharkhand and one each from Meghalaya and Manipur.

Here is how Rajya Sabha MPs are elected

The Rajya Sabha elections are different from the Lok Sabha. Unlike the Lok Sabha or the Lower House of the Parliament, members of the Rajya Sabha or the Upper House of Parliament are not directly elected by the public. The members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by elected representatives of states and Union Territories.

As per the constitution, since the Rajya Sabha is the Council of States, the allocation of seats for Rajya Sabha is made on the basis of the population of each state. The Rajya Sabha has a maximum membership of 245 seats. Of the 245, 233 are elected by the legislatures of the states and UTs using single transferable votes through Open Ballot.

The remaining 12 members are appointed by the President for their contributions to art, literature, science, and social services.

Rajya Sabha Election Formula

The names of the candidates are printed on the ballot paper. An MLA marks his preferences for the candidates with the figures 1, 2, 3, 4 and so on against the names chosen by him and this marking is understood to be alternative in the order indicated.

The candidate that gets rank 1 from an MLA secures a first preference vote. In order to win, a candidate needs a specific number of such first preference votes. This number depends on the strength of the state Assembly and the number of MPs it sends to Rajya Sabha.

To win, a candidate should get a required number of votes which is known as quota or preference vote. The formula is = [Total number of votes/(Number of Rajya Sabha seats + 1)] + 1.

However, the formula is changed in case more than one seat needs to be filled. The total number of votes required for a candidate in the case is = [(Number of votes x 100) / (Vacancies + 1)] + 1.

Each member is elected for a term of six years. One third of the members retire every second year and fresh elections are held to elect new members.