Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha to vote on UAPA Bill today, BJP issues whip to MPs

The Rajya Sabha is likely to take up voting on the the UAPA Bill on Friday.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, or the UAPA Bill will be taken up by the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage on Friday. The bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by MoS Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday. The discussion on the bill continued till 8 pm but division could take place due to din in Parliament. The opposition parties created ruckus in the House and alleged that it could be misused as it does not clearly state as to how a person would be a labelled a terrorist. The Congress and other parties demanded that the bill be sent to a select committee for further discussion as in the current form it could be struck down by the court.

The UAPA Bill, which empowers the government to designate individuals as terrorists, was taken up by the Rajya Sabha for discussion on Thursday, a week after it was cleared by the Lok Sabha where the BJP has a brute majority. The Rajya Sabha is likely to take up voting on the bill today.

Read More