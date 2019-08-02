Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha to vote on UAPA Bill today, BJP issues whip to MPs

  1. Home
The UAPA Bill, which empowers the government to designate individuals as terrorists, was taken up by the Rajya Sabha for discussion on Thursday, a week after it was cleared by the Lok Sabha where the BJP has a brute majority. The Rajya Sabha is likely to take up voting on the bill today.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, or the UAPA Bill will be taken up by the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage on Friday. The bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by MoS Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday. The discussion on the bill continued till 8 pm but division could take place due to din in Parliament. The opposition parties created ruckus in the House and alleged that it could be misused as it does not clearly state as to how a person would be a labelled a terrorist. The Congress and other parties demanded that the bill be sent to a select committee for further discussion as in the current form it could be struck down by the court.

    11:23 (IST)02 Aug 2019
    UAPA BIll 2019: Voting on anti-terror law in Rajya Sabha today

    The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, or the UAPA Bill will be taken up by the Rajya Sabha for voting today, a day after it was tabled in the Upper House by MoS Home G Kishan Readdy.

    The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act Bill, 2019 was passed by the Lok Sabha last week amid protests by the opposition parties' MPs. The opposition MPs raised concern over amendments brought by the Modi government, saying the provisions were against the federal structure of the country. While the government said that the bill seeks to gives a big push to the country's internal security machinery, the opposition parties have claimed that the law could be misused against the civilians as it does not clearly state as to how a person would be a labelled a terrorist. The opposition parties are demanding from the government to send the bill to a select committee.
