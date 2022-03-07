Rajya Sabha elections to 13 seats on March 31

Most of the members are completing their terms in the first week of April.

The elections to 13 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 31, the Election Commission announced on Monday. These seats are spread across six states — five in Punjab, three in Kerala, two in Assam, and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland.

The names of retiring members are Ranee Narah and Ripun Bora from Assam, Anand Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, A. K. Antony, M. V. Shreyams Kumar and Somaprasad K from Kerala, K. G. Kenye from Nagaland, Jharna Das (Baidya) from Tripura, Sukhdev Singh, Partap Singh Bajwa, Shwait Malik, Naresh Gujral and Shamsher Singh Dullo from Punjab.

Issue of Notifications: 14th March, 2022

Last date of making nominations: 21st March, 2022

Scrutiny of nominations: 22nd March, 2022

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: 24th March, 2022

Date of Poll: 31st March, 2022

Hours of Poll: 09:00 am- 04:00 pm

Counting of Votes: 31st March, 2022 at 05:00 pm

The Commission has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used. No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the above said elections.

The result of the Rajya Sabha elections in the five states will have a bearing on the Presidential election and will also usher in changes in the upper house of Parliament. Of the five states, four were ruled by the BJP with the saffron party commanding a brute majority in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Punjab was ruled by the Congress.

If the BJP’s seat tally declines in the poll-bound states, the saffron party may find itself on the backseat in the Presidential polls. A total of 776 MPs from both the houses – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and 4120 MLAs from all the states and Union Territories vote to elect the President.