Rajya Sabha elections: Five candidates in fray for four seats in Gujarat

Members of a state’s Assembly vote in Rajya Sabha polls.

Gujarat is set to witness a keen contest for four Rajya Sabha seats on March 26 as none of the five candidates in the fray, three from the BJP and two from the Congress, withdrew their nominations on Wednesday.

On the last day of withdrawal of papers on Wednesday, three “dummy” candidates of the BJP took back their nominations. They were Kiritsinh Rana, Dinesh Makwana and Amit P Shah. “Now, there are five contesting candidates for four Rajya Sabha seats. Polling will be held on March 26. Counting of votes will commence after 5 pm on the same day,” said Returning Officer for the polls C B Pandya.

The BJP has fielded Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin, while the Congress has given tickets to its senior leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki.

Five Congress MLAs have resigned from the assembly over the last few days, diminishing the party’s chances to win both the seats.

Now, with 68 MLAs and one vote of independent MLA Jignesh Mevani,the Congress may have to settle for only one seat despite fielding two candidates.

In the 182-member Assembly, the BJP’s strength is 103, followed by 68 of the Congress, two of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), one of the NCP and one Independent (Mevani). Two seats are vacant.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in “poaching” of its MLAs, the Congress has shifted all its 68 legislators to the party-ruled Rajasthan.

While Mevani has made it clear he will vote for the Congress, the BTP, led by tribal leader Chhotu Vasava, has not opened its cards yet.

Though the NCP is in an alliance with the Congress in Maharashtra and sits in opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, its lone MLA Kandhal Jadeja has announced he will vote for the BJP.