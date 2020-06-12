Rajya Sabha elections: Amid talks of factionalism, Ashok Gehlot says Congress MLAs united, will win 2 of 3 seats

Ashok Gehlot said Rajya Sabha elections could have been conducted two months back but it was postponed for no reason because BJP ’s horse-trading was not complete.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has reiterated his accusation that the opposition BJP is trying to destabilise the Congress government in the state. Addressing the media in Jaipur, Gehlot launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying Rajya Sabha elections could have been conducted two months back but it was postponed for no reason because BJP’s horse-trading was not complete.

He said that the Congress MLAs are united and the party will win two of the three Rajya Sabha seats for which polling will take place on June 19.

“We are united. Not a single vote of our MLAs will go to anyone else in Rajya Sabha elections and our two candidates will emerge victorious. Two CPI-M MLAs will support us in the election,” Gehlot said.

Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled for three seats in the state as BJP’s Rajya Sabha members Ram Narain Dudi, Vijay Goel and Narayan Lal Panchariya retired on April 9.

Voting was scheduled for March 26 but was postponed in light of the coronavirus lockdown. It will now take place on June 19 and results will be announced on the same day.

In the Legislative Assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six those who defected to the party from the BSP last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state. The BJP has 72 MLAs and enjoys the support of three Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLAs.

In the current scenario, the Congress is likely to bag two of the three seats and BJP will have to settle with one. But the BJP has fielded two candidates, making the election interesting.

Both the ruling Congress and opposition have fielded two candidates each. While Congress has fielded KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi, the BJP has nominated Rajendra Gehlot and Omkar Singh Lakhawat.

Although chances of cross-voting are thin, the BJP hopes to cash in on the factionalism within the Congress by fielding Lakhawat.