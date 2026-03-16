Rajya Sabha election today live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states today. The polling is set to take place between 9 AM and 4 PM, followed by counting of votes at 5 PM the same day. The elections have been necessitated by the expiry of terms of 36 sitting members, along with the resignation of one MP who returned to the Congress from the Trinamool Congress.

Seats up for grabs are distributed across Maharashtra (7), Tamil Nadu (6), West Bengal (5), Bihar (5), Odisha (4), Assam (3), Chhattisgarh (2), Haryana (2), Telangana (2) and Himachal Pradesh (1).

High-stakes party math as NDA eyes stronger majority

The elections carry significant political weight, with the NDA poised to tighten its grip on the upper house. Currently, of the 37 retiring seats, the INDIA bloc holds 19 and the NDA holds 14, but BJP dominance in six of the poll-bound states is expected to tilt the overall balance further in favour of the ruling coalition. The BJP has fielded nine candidates across six states, including national party president Nitin Nabin from Bihar, while the Trinamool Congress has nominated four candidates from West Bengal, among them former Union Minister Babul Supriyo and noted constitutional lawyer Menaka Guruswamy.

Congress has announced six nominees, including senior advocate and party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Telangana, while the BJD’s Naveen Patnaik made a cross-party appeal for support for Odisha candidate Dr Datteswar Hota, a former Vice Chancellor of Odisha Health University.

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