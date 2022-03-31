Parliament LIVE: Elections to 13 Rajya Sabha seats today, House to bid farewell to 72 retiring members

Rajya Sabha Polls Live, Rajya Sabha Election Voting Live Updates: The elections to 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held tomorrow. These seats include the maximum five in Punjab followed by three in Kerala, two in Assam and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura. The voting and counting of votes will be taken up today itself. With the BJP dominating the recently concluded Assembly polls in five states, it eyes victory in at least five seats. The saffron party currently has a strength of 97 in the 245-member Rajya Sabha.
The Congress, on the other hand, is set to come precariously close to losing its status of Leader of Opposition by July this year, when another round of biennial elections for the Upper House will be held. By today, the Congress is already set to lose three three seats — two from Assam and one from Himachal. The retirees include the party’s deputy leader in the House, Anand Sharma, who was elected from Himachal Pradesh.
Rajya Sabha Election 2022 Voting Live Updates: Elections to 13 seats today, counting to be taken up post 5 pm
Rajya Sabha will bid farewell to 72 members who are retiring and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the house on Thursday. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge will also speak and bid farewell to these 72 members, including seven nominated members. Naidu on Wednesday announced in the House that Zero Hour and Question Hour will not be taken up so as to enable the leaders and members speak on the occasion.