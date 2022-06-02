Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Fearing cross-voting in Rajasthan, Congress to shift its MLAs to Udaipur hotel

Fearing cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections on June 10, the Rajasthan Congress is set to shift its MLAs to a Udaipur hotel, with party sources saying they fear that the BJP will poach them. The party has summoned its 31 MLAs in the state, including top leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, for a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, reported The Indian Express.

“Yes, the party high command has asked all MLAs to reach Delhi on Thursday. Meeting of all the MLAs shall be held at 15, RG road, Delhi. Rahulji is not there in Delhi, but it is not yet clear if Congress president Sonia Gandhi or somebody else will chair the meeting,” Haryana party affairs in-charge Vivek Bansal told The Indian Express.

Independent legislators and those belonging to other parties and supporting the ruling outfit will also be shifted to Udaipur. The MLAs will stay in the hotel where the Congress Chintan Shivir was held last month.

The move comes after media baron Subhash Chandra, who is backed by the BJP, filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls. Chandra’s entry could torpedo the Congress’ chances of winning a third seat and has created a contest on the fourth.

Chandra is currently a member of the Upper House of Parliament from Haryana and his term is going to expire on August 1. The filing of papers by him as an independent candidate had prompted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to allege that the BJP wants to indulge in horse trading.

Gehlot made the statement as the ruling Congress with its 108 MLAs in the state Assembly is set to win two of the four seats going to the elections on June 10. After winning two seats, the Congress will have 26 surplus votes, 15 short of the required 41 to win the third seat.

On the other hand, the BJP has 71 MLAs in the state Assembly and set to win one seat, after which it will be left with 30 surplus votes — 11 short of the required 41 votes.

There are 13 independents and 8 MLAs of smaller parties in the Rajasthan assembly. The Congress has the support of 12 independents.

The Congress has fielded Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari from Rajasthan. However, Chandra’s entry has made the contest tough for the fourth seat. The BJP’s own candidate is Ghanshyam Tiwari.