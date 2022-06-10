Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Cross-voting and a setback in Supreme Court leave BJP on tenterhooks in Rajasthan

In a closely fought contest in Rajasthan Rajya Sabha election, BJP suffered a blow as a party legislator from Dholpur, Shobharani Kushwah, on Friday allegedly voted for rival Congress. Soon after, the BJP polling agent and MLA Rajendra Rathore called for Kushwah’s vote to be cancelled.

Reacting to this development, BJP state president Satish Poonia told The Indian Express, “The Returning Officer will decide. So far it’s only being discussed. Only once the counting takes place will it be decided.”

Another BJP legislator from Garhi, Kailash Chandra Meena, after showing his vote to Rathore, ended up revealing his vote by mistake to the Congress agent Singh Dotasra as well. Dotasra has called for Meena’s vote to be cancelled subsequently.

The election in Rajasthan is set for a tight finish, with Congress having an upper hand for now. In this scenario, every single vote is crucial, especially for the BJP’s prospects as it faces an uphill task. As many as five candidates are fighting for four Upper House seats from Rajasthan.

Earlier, Congress got a boost when six legislators, who were with Mayawati’s party before, took a U-turn and voted for the Grand Old Party. The legislators from BSP had earlier merged with the ruling party. Last week, BSP had issued a whip and had asked its candidates in the state to back Independent candidate Subhash Chandra, who also has the backing of BJP.

All the six MLAs were seen arriving at the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha in the morning along with CM Ashok Gehlot to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to take up the plea challenging Rajasthan HC’s refusal to order a stay on election results over 6 BSP MLAs joining Congress.

The Congress has named Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari while the BJP has named Ghanshyam Tiwari and extended support to independent candidate Subhash Chandra. Every candidate requires the backing of 41 MLAs in order to win from Rajasthan. With the Congress having 108 MLAs, it is slated to win two seats, while requiring 15 to win the third seat. The BJP, while having 71 MLAs, is expected to win one seat. The BJP will be left with 30 surplus votes and three more from RLP. Hence, Chandra will require the support of 8 more MLAs to get elected.