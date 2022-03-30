Rajya Sabha elections 2022: Congress accuses AIUDF of ‘selling’ lawmakers to benefit BJP, calls Badruddin Ajmal a ‘traitor’

The opposition Congress in Assam has accused the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) of “selling” five of its lawmakers to benefit the BJP in the elections to two Rajya Sabha seats, scheduled to be held on March 31.

The Assam Congress called Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF party calling a dhokebaaz (traitor). “AIUDF has sold five of its MLAs to the BJP. Therefore, the AIUDF can be called as Agar Industries Undemocratic Dhokabaaz Front,” Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora said.

“I can guarantee that all 26 Congress lawmakers and one legislator each from CPI (M) and Raijor Dal will vote for our candidate. But five lawmakers from AIUDF have been sold [to the BJP] and Ajmal is directly involved. He tried to mislead all by casting aspersions on Congress lawmakers,” he charged.

Bora also alleged that the AIUDF tried to field its agent for the polls without consulting the Congress and attempted to blackmail them.

Meanwhile, the Assam BJP has rubbished the allegations saying that the Congress and AIUDF are the two sides of the same coin. AIUDF leader Aminul Islam, too, rejected the allegations and said that there were differences within the Congress itself over Bora’s selection.

The BJP has nominated Pabitra Margherita for one seat and left the other for ally United Peoples Party Liberal’s Rwngwra Narzary. A lawmaker each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) and Raijor Dal are supporting Bora.

This comes just days after the AIUDF agreed to support the Congress in return for backing in the next Rajya Sabha polls. “We stand committed to our support and all 15 lawmakers will vote for Bora on Thursday. The results will reveal who is the real betrayer.”

In Assam, a candidates requires 43 votes to get elected as Rajya Sabha member. The BJP and its allies have 83 out of 126 votes in the Assembly, paving the way for an easy election of Margherita. However, Narzary is said to be running short of three votes.