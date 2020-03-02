Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: For BJP, distress calls still a distance away despite an expected drop in tally

The saffron party currently holds 15 of these seats going to polls on March 26. (IE)

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not getting anywhere closer to the majority mark in the elections for 55 seats spread across 17 states which are scheduled to be held on March 26. Of the 55 seats up for grabs, the BJP is estimated to win 12-13 seats. If the estimates hold true, the BJP’s tally in the Rajya Sabha could drop from 82 to around 79 seats. The saffron party currently holds 15 of these seats going to polls on March 26.

The 55 seats going to polls include 7 from Maharashtra, 4 from Odisha, 6 from Tamil Nadu, 5 from West Bengal, 4 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Telangana, 3 from Assam, 5 from Bihar, 2 from Chhattisgarh, 4 from Gujarat, 2 from Haryana, one from Himachal Pradesh, 2 from Jharkhand, 3 from Madhya Pradesh, one from Manipur, 3 from Rajasthan, and one from Meghalaya.

Out of these seats, 51 seats will fall vacant in April this year while four seats have already gone empty on account of the resignation by members.

The BJP’s losses in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in 2018 are set to dent the saffron party which could lose as many as two seats from these states. In Bihar, where the party is in power in alliance with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), the BJP is expected to lose another seat.

With the BJP going full steam on the promises it made in its poll manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha elections, there are still boxes left to tick for the party where it will need the numbers in Parliament. While Lok Sabha is expected to be a cakewalk, the Rajya Sabha is where the BJP finds itself on a sticky wicket.

However, there is no immediate cause of concern for the saffron party as Uttar Pradesh, where 10 seats fall vacant later this year, will come to the party’s rescue. The BJP, which is in power in the state is slated to win the maximum number of seats from this state.

The troubles for the BJP could, however, mount in 2022 when 68 seats go to polls. The only way the BJP can ward off this threat is if the party and its allies do exceptionally well in states like West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand. It is in these states where the saffron party, along with its allies, will need to prove its mettle in order to ensure that it holds its command over the legislative agenda of the Parliament.

As per the current structure of the Rajya Sabha, the BJP holds 82 seats