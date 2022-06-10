The elections to fill 57 vacant Rajya Sabha seats were held on Friday. The contest was narrowed down to 16 seats in four states — Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka — after 41 members in 11 states were elected unopposed.

In Rajasthan, where the contest was on for the fourth seat after the entry of BJP-backed Independent candidate Subha Chandra, the Congress managed to bag three seats while the fourth one went to the BJP.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Pramod Tiwari and Mukul Wasnik won for the Congress whereas Ghanshyam Tiwari bagged the fourth seat for the BJP. Chandra, who was supposed to be giving to a tough fight to Pramod Tiwari, lost.

Here is the full state-wise list of winners:

Rajasthan

Congress — Pramod Tiwari, Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik

BJP — Ghanshyam Tiwari