Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022 Live Updates, Rajya Sabha Chunav Results 2022 News: The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections in 16 states across four states — Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka — will start at 5 pm. The contest narrowed down after 41 out of the 57 new members were elected unopposed in 11 states. Cross-voting was witnessed in Rajasthan and Karnataka while parties exchanged charges of foul play in other states.

Prominent among those in the fray are Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, Congress candidates Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh and Mukul Wasnik, and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut. All are expected to win without a hiccup.In Maharashtra, seven candidates are in the fray for six seats in what is the first time in more than two decades that there is an electoral contest for the Rajya Sabha polls. A close contest is being played out between the state’s ruling Shiv Sena and the opposition BJP for the sixth seat.

Live Updates

17:26 (IST) 10 Jun 2022 Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Election | EC turns down BJP’s demand to invalidate three MVA votes The Election Commission turned down the BJP’s demand to invalidate votes of three MLAs from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi — Jitendra Awhad, Yashomati Thakur and Suhas Kande. 17:25 (IST) 10 Jun 2022 Haryana Rajya Sabha Elections | Kartikeya Sharma approaches EC seeking cancellation of votes of Congress MLAs Kiran Choudhry & BB Batra Congress candidate from Haryana, Ajay Maken writes to the Election Commission of India, stating that the demand raised by BJP-JJP backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma be quashed and the results be declared at the earliest. Earlier, Sharma wrote to EC demanding cancellation of votes of Congress MLAs Kiran Choudhry & BB Batra, due to “violation of the secrecy of votes in the Conduct of Election Rules 1961” 17:22 (IST) 10 Jun 2022 Counting to begin shortly The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections will begin soon as leaders have started filing in.