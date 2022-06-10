Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022 Live Updates, Rajya Sabha Chunav Results 2022 News: The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections in 16 states across four states — Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka — will start at 5 pm. The contest narrowed down after 41 out of the 57 new members were elected unopposed in 11 states. Cross-voting was witnessed in Rajasthan and Karnataka while parties exchanged charges of foul play in other states.
Prominent among those in the fray are Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, Congress candidates Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh and Mukul Wasnik, and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut. All are expected to win without a hiccup.In Maharashtra, seven candidates are in the fray for six seats in what is the first time in more than two decades that there is an electoral contest for the Rajya Sabha polls. A close contest is being played out between the state’s ruling Shiv Sena and the opposition BJP for the sixth seat.
The Election Commission turned down the BJP’s demand to invalidate votes of three MLAs from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi — Jitendra Awhad, Yashomati Thakur and Suhas Kande.
Congress candidate from Haryana, Ajay Maken writes to the Election Commission of India, stating that the demand raised by BJP-JJP backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma be quashed and the results be declared at the earliest.
Earlier, Sharma wrote to EC demanding cancellation of votes of Congress MLAs Kiran Choudhry & BB Batra, due to “violation of the secrecy of votes in the Conduct of Election Rules 1961”
The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections will begin soon as leaders have started filing in.
Two factors are set to make the contest between the BJP and the Congress in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections more intense. One is the discontent within the Congress ranks over the party fielding “outsiders”, which has given the BJP a sense of opportunity and the other is the entry of two media barons — Subhash Chandra and Kartikeya Sharma — both backed by the saffron party.
Chandra and Sharma’s entry have made the contest tough for the Congress in Rajasthan and Haryana respectively. Meanwhile, a Mumbai court’s denial of bail to jailed Maharashtra ministers Nawab Malik and Anil Desmukh has reduced the MVA government’s head count against the saffron party.