Rajya Sabha Election 2022 results: Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram among 41 members elected unopposed – check full list

As the crucial Rajya Sabha elections for the 16 seats in four states get underway amid claims of cross-voting and horse-trading, 41 members from 11 states have already been elected unopposed. Former Union Finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram from Odisha and Congress’ Rajiv Shukla from Bihar are some of the prominent names that have been elected unopposed to the Upper House.

Former Congress stalwart Kapil Sibal, who had announced his exit from the party on the day of filing his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha, also won unopposed from Uttar Pradesh. Sibal had filed his nomination as an Independent candidate with the backing of the Samajwadi Party.

Opposition-ruled states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra are set to witness a close battle, while one seat in Karnataka will see a three-way contest as the ruling BJP, and allies Congress and JD(S) have all fielded their respective candidates.

List of Members elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed:

UTTAR PRADESH (11)

Laxmikant Vajpayee (BJP)

Radhamohan Aggarwal (BJP)

Surendra Nagar (BJP)

Darshana Singh (BJP)

Sangeeta Yadav (BJP)

Baburam Nishad (BJP)

Mithlesh Kumar (BJP)

Kova Laxman (BJP)

Javed Ali (SP)

Jayant Chaudhary (joint candidate of SP-RLD)

Kapil Sibal (Independent with SP backing)

BIHAR (5)

Khiru Mahto (JD-U)

Satish Chandra Dubey (BJP)

Sambhu Saran Patel (BJP)

Misa Bharti (RJD)

Faiyaz Ahmad (RJD)

JHARKHAND (2)

Aditya Sahu (BJP)

Mahua Maji (JMM)

CHHATTISGARH (2)

Rajiv Shukla (Congress)

Ranjeet Ranjan

ODISHA (3)

Sasmit Patra (BJD)

Sulata Deo (BJD)

Manas Mangaraj (BJD)

TELANGANA (2)

Divakonda Damodar Rao (TRS)

B Parathasadhi Reddy (TRS)

TAMIL NADU (6)

Thanjai S Kalyanasundaram (DMK)

KRN Rajesh Kumar (DMK)

R Girirajan (DMK)

P Chidambaram (Congress)

CV Shanmugam (AIADMK)

R Dharmar (AIADMK)

ANDHRA PRADESH (4)

V Vijaysai Reddy (YSR Congress)

Beeda Masthan Rao (YSR Congress)

S Niranjan Reddy (YSR Congress)

R Krishnaiah (YSR Congress)

MADHYA PRADESH (3)

Sumitra Valmiki (BJP)

Kavita Patidar (BJP)

Vivek Tankha (Congress)

PUNJAB (2)

Balbir Singh Seechawal (AAP)

Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP)

UTTARAKHAND (1)

Kalpana Saini (BJP)

Among the ones who are contesting for the closely-fought Rajya Sabha elections today are Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, Congress’s Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik, and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut.