Rajya Sabha Election 2020: Seats, Candidates, Results – All you need to know

Rajya Sabha Elections, Rajya Sabha Election Date: Election to fill 18 vacant Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 19. These elections were earlier deferred twice due to a coronavirus outbreak, making it difficult for the Election Commission to go ahead with the democratic exercise. The elections were slated to be held on March 26 but couldn’t take place in view of the pandemic.

This will be the first election since the lockdown was enforced nearly three months ago. Although MLC elections in Maharashtra were held last month, it was an unanimous affair and no physical voting was required.

Rajya Sabha Chunav, Rajya Sabha Election: Here’s all you need to know

Rajya Sabha election date and timing

The voting to elect 18 MPs will begin at 9 am on June 19. The polling process will conclude at 4 pm. THe process to count votes will begin at 5 pm.

Rajya Sabha Election Procedure

In view of the COVID outbreak, the Election Commission has made separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The ECI has made separate routes and waiting areas for MLAs suspected who have tested positive for Covid-19. All MLAs arriving for polling will be tested at the entry gate.

Rajya Sabha seats

A total of 18 seats will go to polls. These seats are spread across seven states — Gujarat (4 seats), Andhra Pradesh (4 seats), Rajasthan (3 seats), Madhya Pradesh (3 seats), Jharkhand (2 seats), Manipur (1 seat) and Meghalaya (1 seat).

Rajya Sabha election candidates

Gujarat Rajya Sabha candidates:- Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin (all BJP). Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki (both Congress).

Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha candidates:- Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, A Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Parimal Nathwani (all YSRCP). Varla Ramaiah (TDP)

Rajasthan Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha candidates:- KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi (both Congress). Rajendra Gehlot and Omkar Singh Lakhawat (both BJP)

Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha candidates:- Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki (both BJP). Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya (both Congress)

Jharkhand Rajya Sabha candidates:- Shibu Soren and Shahzada Anwar (Congress) — JMM and Congress share power in the state. Deepak Prakash (BJP)

Manipur Rajya Sabha candidates:- king Leisemba Sanajaoba (BJP). T Mangi Babu (Congress)

Meghalaya:- Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi (National People’s Party). Kennedy Cornelius Khyiem (Congress)

Rajya Sabha election result

The results of the Rajya Sabha election will be announced on June 19 itself. The counting process will begin at 5 pm.

The Election Commission of India had in February announced elections to fill 55 seats across 17 states. In March, 37 candidates across 10 states were elected unopposed.