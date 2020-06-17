Rajya Sabha election 2020: Rajasthan BJP moves its MLAs to Jaipur hotel for two-day ‘workshop’

Rajasthan: BJP has shifted its MLAs to a hotel in Jaipur ahead of Rajya Sabha election on June 19.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan has moved its MLAs to a hotel in Jaipur ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha elections slated for June 19. The ruling Congress has already shifted its MLAs to a luxury hotel in the city.

While the Congress has cited alleged poaching bids by the BJP as a reason to keep its MLAs at a hotel here, the BJP said its MLAs have been shifted to a hotel to train them on the Rajya Sabha poll process.

A total of three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan are up for grabs for which both the BJP and Congress have fielded two candidates each. The Congress has nominated KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi while the VJO has fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh lakhawat.

Before shifting its legislators to a hotel, the BJP held a meeting of its MLAs at the party office on Tuesday. The MLAs were then taken to a hotel in Sitapur on Tonk Road.

“It was decided earlier that our MLAs will stay together for two days. We have several first-time MLAs so training will be held on Rajya Sabha election process. Also, discussions on legislative works and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan will be held,” BJP’s Rajasthan unit chief Satish Poonia said.

Targeting the Congress, he said that the grand old party is the brand ambassador of horse-trading. He said while the Congress MLAs and ministers are “enjoying at the resort, it will be a simple stay for the BJP MLAs”.

The BJP has 72 MLAs in the 200-member Legislative Assembly. The party has moved over 60 members to the hotel. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MLAs have also joined the camp. The RLP is led by Hanuman Beniwal and has three MLAs.

Going by the current arithmetic, the Congress is in a comfortable position to win two of three seats. The party has 107 MLAs and also enjoys the support of independent MLAs and others (RLP, CPM and BTP).