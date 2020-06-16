Rajya Sabha election 2020: BJP to move MLAs to Jaipur resort after ally alleges poaching bid by Congress in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Rajya Sabha election: BJP is likely to shift its MLAs to Jaipur resort to thwart poaching bid by ruling Congress . (Representational pic)

Rajya Sabha Election 2020: As the ruling Congress continues to guard its MLAs in Rajasthan at a luxury hotel in Jaipur to thwart an alleged poaching bid by the BJP, the opposition too is now considering moving its MLAs to a resort, a report in The Indian Express said. It said that BJP is expected to herd its MLAs to a resort on Tuesday.

The development on the part of the BJP is seen as a precautionary measure to thwart the alleged poaching threat from the Congress ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Confirming the move, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia told news agency IANS that the MLAs are being shifted to the hotel to train them on voting and legislation issues.

“We decided to shift our MLAs to a resort a month back for their training and other such purposes in mind. The decision was taken quite early,” Poonia said.

Polling to fill the three Rajya Sabha berths will take place on June 19. Both the Congress and BJP have fielded two candidates each for the three seats.

In the 200-member Legislative Assembly, the Congress has numbers to get two candidates elected while the BJP will settle with one seat. But the BJP has fielded a fourth candidate, making the contest inevitable.

The Congress enjoys the support of 107 MLAs. The two CPI (M) MLAs are also expected to vote in its favour. The BJP has 72 MLAs, and is supported by the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s three.

While the Congress has fielded KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi, the BJP has given tickets to Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

Meanwhile, BJP’s ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has accused the ruling Congress of trying to lure its MLAs. The RLP is led by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal. The party has three MLAs including Beniwal’s brother.