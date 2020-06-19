  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rajya Sabha Election 2020 Live Polling to elect 18 MPs to Upper House today counting to begin at 5 PM

Rajya Sabha Election 2020 Live: Polling to elect 18 MPs to Upper House today, counting to begin at 5 PM

By: |
Updated: June 19, 2020 7:14 am

2020 Indian Rajya Sabha elections Latest Updates: Election to elect 18 Rajya Sabha MPs will start at 9 am. Rajya Sabha elections results will be declared in the evening.

Rajya Sabha Elections 2020, Rajya Sabha Elections Live NewsRajya Sabha Election 2020: Polling to elect 18 MPs to begin at 9 am.

2020 Rajya Sabha elections: The stage is set for Rajya Sabha elections on 18 seats on Friday. The 18 seats are spread across seven states — Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur and Meghalaya. Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm at respective state Assemblies building and the counting of votes will take place from 5 pm. Apart from routine preparations, the Election Commission has made special arrangements for sanitisation, social distancing etc. in view of coronavirus outbreak. The EC said that entry and exit of the MLAs will be from separate gates. Entry of MLAs will be allowed after thermal screening. A kit containing masks, sanitizer and other necessary items will also be available for the members at the Assemblies. The 18 seats are part of the 55 Rajya Sabha seats which fell vacant earlier this year. Out of these 55 seats, 37 were filled uncontested.

Live Blog

2020 Indian Rajya Sabha Elections Covid 19 Live News

Highlights

    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Rahul Gandhi not to celebrate 50th birthday in view of COVID-19 pandemic, soldiers’ death in Ladakh
    2Assam oil well fire: PM Modi reviews situation, says develop capacity of organisations to avoid such mishaps
    3Locust swarms attack crops in MP’s Sheopur, Gujarat’s Banaskantha district – watch video