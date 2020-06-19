Rajya Sabha Election 2020 Live: Polling to elect 18 MPs to Upper House today, counting to begin at 5 PM

Rajya Sabha Election 2020: Polling to elect 18 MPs to begin at 9 am.

2020 Rajya Sabha elections: The stage is set for Rajya Sabha elections on 18 seats on Friday. The 18 seats are spread across seven states — Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur and Meghalaya. Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm at respective state Assemblies building and the counting of votes will take place from 5 pm. Apart from routine preparations, the Election Commission has made special arrangements for sanitisation, social distancing etc. in view of coronavirus outbreak. The EC said that entry and exit of the MLAs will be from separate gates. Entry of MLAs will be allowed after thermal screening. A kit containing masks, sanitizer and other necessary items will also be available for the members at the Assemblies. The 18 seats are part of the 55 Rajya Sabha seats which fell vacant earlier this year. Out of these 55 seats, 37 were filled uncontested.