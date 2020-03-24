Rajya Sabha election 2020: ECI defers polls in view of Covid19, fresh dates to be announced later

Election Commission defers Rajya Sabha elections due to coronavirus outbreak.

The Election Commission of India today announced to defer the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Elections to 18 Rajya Sabha seats was scheduled to be held on the given date. The 18 seats are spread across seven states — four seats each in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, three each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two in Jharkhand and one each in Manipur and Meghalaya.

The move comes at a time when the government has put almost the entire country under lockdown as coronavirus cases surged over the past few days. The government even curtailed the Budget session of Parliament due to the looming threat of Covid-19.

The Centre and states have banned gatherings and suspended road, rail and air traffic till March 31. According to the Ministry of Health, nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far. On Tuesday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 492. The figure includes at least 41 foreign nationals and the nine deaths reported so far. Thirty-six people have been cured or discharged or migrated.

Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats were announced by the Election Commission on February 25. The polling and counting of votes was scheduled for March 26. Candidates were elected unopposed on 37 seats after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination ended on March 18, necessitating polls on only 18 seats.