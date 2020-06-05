Rajya Sabha election 2020: Congress nominates Mallikarjun Kharge from Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge had lost the 2019 general election from his Gulbarga parliamentary seat.
The Congress on Friday nominated former Union minister and senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka.
Kharge, a former leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, had lost the 2019 general election from his Gulbarga parliamentary seat. He is currently the AICC general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra, where the Congress currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and the NCP.
- Send stranded migrants home within 15 days, Supreme Court tells Centre, states
- Reverse migration: CM Hemant Soren says migrant workers must furnish job, personal details before leaving Jharkhand
- Rajya Sabha election 2020: Congress crisis deepens as another Gujarat MLA quits, third resignation in 3 days
“Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress candidate for the ensuing biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka,” a party statement said.
Kharge is a prominent Dalit leader of the party. The Rajya Sabha election is slated for June 19.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.