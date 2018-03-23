Rajya Sabha election 2018 results: Full list of winners from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh

Rajya Sabha election result: BJP is confident of winning 9 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha election 2018 results: The Rajya Sabha election for 59 seats was completed today. Polling was only 26 seats while 33 candidates were elected unopposed. High drama was witnessed in Karnataka where the opposition JD(S) accused two Congress MLAs of cross-voting for the BJP and the Returning Officer of favouring the ruling party of the state. In Uttar Pradesh, a BSP MLA claimed he cross-voted for the BJP. This increased the trouble for Mayawati’s BSP, which is trying send its nominee Bhim Rao Ambedkar to Rajya Sabha.

Full list of winners (to be updated)

Uttar Pradesh: BJP’s Arun Jaitley, Anil Jain, GVL Narasimha Rao, Anil Agarwal,Vijay Pal Tomar, Kanta Kardam, Ashok Bajpai, Harnath Yadav, Sakaldeep Rajbhar and SP’s Jaya Bachchan have won.

Chhattisgarh: BJP candidate Saroj Pandey has won.

Karnataka: Congress’ L Hanumanthaiah, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrasekhar, as also BJP’s Rajeev Chandrashekar declared winners.

Kerala: Veerendra Kumar elected to Rajya Sabha.

Jharkhand: Dheeraj Sahu of Congress wins the second seat of Rajya Sabha whereas first seat was won by BJP’s Sameer Oraon.

West Bengal: TMC’s Nadimul Haque, who was renominated, Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santunu Sen; Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Congress)



Telangana: Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) B. Prakash, J. Santosh Kumar and AB Lingaiah Yadav win.

List of candidates who won unopposed

Maharashtra: Prakash Javadekar (BJP); Narayan Rane (BJP); V Muraleedharan (BJP); Kumar Ketkar (Congress); Ail Desai (Shiv Sena); Vandana Chavan (NCP)

Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader C M Ramesh, has been unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha consecutively.