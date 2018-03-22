Rajya Sabha election 2018: Meet the Super Rich netas in fray; richest candidate has assets worth over Rs 4,000 cr

Jaya Bachchan is the second richest Rajya Sabha candidate

Interesting details have emerged regarding the financial details of 63 candidates who have filed nominations for elections to 58 Rajya Sabha seats, scheduled for March 23. As per an analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 63 out of 64 candidates contesting for Rajya Sabha by National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms, 55 out of 63, or over 87 per cent candidates, are crorepatis. The details of one candidate, Dhiraj Kumar Sahu (INC), contesting from Jharkhand, have not been analysed as his affidavit was badly scanned.

Among the major parties, 26(90%) out of 29 candidates from BJP, 10(91%) out of 11 candidates from INC, 3 (75%) out of 4 candidates from AITC, 3(100%) candidates from TRS, 2(100%) out of 2 candidates from JD(U) and 1 (100%) from SP have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore. The average assets per candidate were estimated at Rs 122.13 crore. In what came as a surprise, the candidate with the highest declared total assets is Mahendra Prasad contesting from Bihar with assets worth Rs.4078.40 crores. Prasad is followed by actress/politician Jaya Bachchan, who has filed nominations from Samajwadi Party. Third in the list is Abhishek Manu Singhi, a senior lawyer who has been nominated by the Congress.

The details of assets of top 5 candidates are given below:

Mahendra Prasad

Party – JD(U)

Movable Assets (Rs) – 40,43,48,19,318

Immovable Assets (Rs) – 34,92,41,000

Total Assets (Rs) – 40,78,40,60,318

State: Bihar

Bachchan Jaya Amitabh

State: UTTAR PRADESH

Party: SP

Immovable Assets: 5,38,83,66,566

Movable Assets: 4,62,80,25,000

Total: 10,01,63,91,566 (1001 Crore+)

BM Farooq

State: Karnataka

Party: JD(S)

Immovable: 96,91,37,053

Movable: 6,69,91,78,931

TrafficL 7,66,83,15,984 (766 Crore+)

Abhishek Manu Singhvi

State: WEST BENGAL

Party: INC

Immovable: 5,65,33,99,794

Movable: 84,47,00,100

Total: 6,49,80,99,894 (649 Crore+)

C M Ramesh

State: ANDHRA PRADESH

Party: TDP

Immovable Assets: 40,09,37,213

Movable assets: 2,18,11,00,386

2,58,20,37,599

258 Crore+

Among all, 16 (25%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. While 8 (13%) have declared serious criminal cases. The declarations mention serious criminal cases against themselves such as kidnapping, attempt to murder, robbery etc.

A total of 7 (11%) of the total candidates have declared their educational qualification to below 12th standard, while 55 (87%) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

The youngest candidate is 42 years old while 38 (60%) candidates have declared their age to be between 42 to 60 years. On the other hand, 25 (40%) candidates age between a bracket of 61 to 80 years. Only 5 (8%) women candidates have filed nominations of the total 63 candidates.