Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson election: Vandana Chavan from Sharad Pawar’s NCP is Opposition’s likely pick as nominee

Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan could be Opposition’s consensual pick for the post of Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, news agency Press Trust of India reports. However, a final decision will only be made after another round of meeting with the parties, the report added. Speaking on the development, a senior leader from Opposition said that Chavan’s candidature is almost final.

In their second meeting today, the Opposition parties concluded that Chavan would be able to get the support of all opposition parties and even a few of NDA allies. Most of the parties didn’t object to the candidature, however, a formal confirmation will be made only after a third meeting.

Chavan’s name was proposed by Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satish Chandra Mishra and seconded by TMC leader Derek O’Brien. The leader received support from every opposition party, including the Congress.

The move comes after Congress, the largest opposition party with 50 seats in the Upper House, refrained from fielding its candidate to avoid resistance from some parties such as the TDP, which has decided to side with the Opposition camp on this matter.

The grand old party has already said that it will not put up any candidate for this election and has expressed support for a consensus candidate from within the opposition camp.

It is speculated that an NCP candidate from Maharashtra will also be able to garner the support of Shiv Sena, an NDA ally. The Opposition parties are also in touch with Naveen Pattnaik-led Biju Janata Dal, which has not opened its cards yet. On the other hand, the National Democratic Alliance has almost finalised the name of Janata Dal United MP Harivansh’s name for the elections.