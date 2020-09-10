Rajya Sabha deputy chairman poll: RJD’s Manoj Jha likely to be Opposition candidate against NDA’s Harivansh

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha

The opposition parties are likely to put up Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha as its candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman. According to a report in The Indian Express, the opposition parties, however, are yet to come to a consensus before taking a final call.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin from September 14 and election for the post of deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha is slated to take place.

From NDA, JD(U) MP Harivansh on Wednesday filed nomination for the election. The post was lying vacant after Harivansh’s term ended. He has since been re-elected to the Upper House as a member from Bihar.

Earlier, the Congress decided at a meeting of its parliamentary leadership to not let the election to the Deputy Chairman’s post go uncontested. Senior party leaders then reached out to other opposition parties to build consensus on the matter.

According to reports, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva’s name was also discussed. But some opposition members including the Samajwadi Party suggested fielding a candidate from Bihar since Assembly elections in the state are due to be held in October-November.

Manoj Jha’s name was then mooted. The Congress approached the RJD and it was given a go ahead signal.

Manoj Jha was nominated to Rajya Sabha in April 2018. Earlier, he has been a professor in social work at Delhi University and has also headed the department.

Senior opposition members, however, feel that the numbers do not seem to be in their favour. The Congress and others are now making an effort to convince ‘neutral parties’ like the BJD, YSR Congress and TRS.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, has issued a three-line whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House on September 14.

The party has 87 MPs in the Upper House while the NDA has more than a hundred members. The government is confident that it will sail through in the 245-member House.