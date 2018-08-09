Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election: When Narendra Modi referred to Harivansh Narayan Singh as PM Chandrashekhar’s ‘favourite’; watch video

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election, Narendra Modi, Harivansh Narayan Singh, BJP, NDA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Harivansh Narayan Singh on his election to the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post. Speaking on the floor of the House, the PM said that Harivansh Narayan has worked selflessly for the society as a journalist of Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar. Modi said that Harivansh Narayan’s experience, commitment and expertise in dealing people will help in running the House smoothly.

“I congratulate Harivanshji on behalf of the whole House. He has been blessed with the talent of writing. He was also a favourite of former PM Chandrashekharji,” he said.

“We all will benefit from his (Harivansh Narayan) experience,” Modi said as he praised the new Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman’s contribution to the society as a journalist and PRO to late Prime Minister Chandrashekhar.

“Harivansh Narayan had earlier run a column on how the parliamentarians of the country should work. Little did he know that he will one day be the Deputy Chairperson of the House,” he said.

Talking about Harivansh Narayan’s achievements, Modi said that the JD(U) MP has always kept the interest of India at prime focus as a journalist and an activist. Noting that today is the anniversary of Quit India Movement, he said, “Harivansh Ji hails from Ballia, a land linked with freedom fighters. He has been inspired by Loknayak JP.”

“He (Harivansh Narayan) also spent time in Varanasi. Here is a leader who worked with a statesman like Chandra Shekhar ji. Working closely with Chandra Shekhar ji, Harivansh ji knew in advance that Chandra Shekhar ji would resign. However, he did not let his own paper have access to this news. This shows his commitment to ethics and public service,” Modi said.

“He is a learned man. He has read a lot of books and has also written extensively,” the PM added.

Watch video: PM’s speech in Rajya Sabha

Harivansh Narayan Singh was today elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman. He defeated Congress-led opposition’s BK Hariprasad by 20 votes. While Harivansh Narayan Singh secured 125 votes, Hariprasad bagged 105.

Harivansh Narayan, 62, a first time MP, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014 on a JD(U) ticket from Bihar. He is also considered a close confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the man behind Nitish’s special status demand.