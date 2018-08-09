Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election result: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Governor, others congratulate Harivansh Narayan Singh

In his congratulatory message, Mallik said Harivansh would bring to his office insights on society and culture and immense wealth of journalistic experience and that Bihar would be proud upon his being in the chair.

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Mallik and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today expressed delight over the election of Harivansh, who represents the state in Rajya Sabha, as the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House. In his congratulatory message, Mallik said Harivansh would bring to his office insights on society and culture and immense wealth of journalistic experience and that Bihar would be proud upon his being in the chair.

Kumar, who also heads the Janata Dal (United) to which Harivansh belongs, described the newly-elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman as a gifted writer who has made invaluable contributions to the field of journalism. The Bihar CM had spoken to his counterparts in Odisha and Telangana Naveen Patnaik and K Chandrashekar Rao respectively seeking support for Harivansh election on Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha post.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also congratulated Harivansh, recalling his close association with towering figures like Jayaprakash Narayan and Chandrashekhar and termed his election to the post as an occasion of glory for Bihar and Jharkhand.

Born in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, Harivansh has been settled for long in Ranchi, since the days when it was the part of undivided Bihar, serving as the editor of Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar.