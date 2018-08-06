Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election on August 9: Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu had called for the ruling and opposition parties to build a consensus on next Deputy Chairman of the Upper House.

The election for the post of the next deputy chairman of the Upper House of Parliament will take place on August 9, Vice President and RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu announced during today’s session in Rajya Sabha. The election for the post of deputy chairman was necessitated after PJ Kurien retired from his office on July 1. Earlier, Naidu had called for the ruling and opposition parties to build a consensus on next Deputy Chairman of the Upper House. “I hope the ruling and the opposition parties will find a suitable replacement with consensus for Prof Kurien as the election of new Deputy Chairperson will be held soon,” Naidu had said. Later, Naidu told media that he has spoken to leaders from both sides and suggested to them to nominate a consensus candidate for the post.