Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Election LIVE Updates: BJD announces support to NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Election LIVE Updates: Both BJP, Congress claim to have the numbers

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election 2018 LIVE Updates: Election for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman is slated to be held today at 11 am. Both the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led ‘united opposition’ have fielded their candidates for the post of the Deputy Chairman that fell vacant on July 1 following the retirement of PJ Kurien, who was elected to the Upper House on a Congress ticket from Kerala. He had served as the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha between 2012 and 2018. While Harivansh Narayan Singh of the Janata Dal (United) is the ruling NDA’s nominee, the ‘united opposition’-led by the Congress has fielded BK Hariprasad who is a lawmaker from Karnataka. The Rajya Sabha’s current strength is 244 and the magic figure is 123. Going by the existing number in the Upper House, the NDA does not enjoy a majority and thus it needs the support of several regional parties to ensure its candidate crosses the halfway mark. On the other hand, the Congress is also flexing its muscle and will look to retain the post. The party had lost the crucial Chairman post last year after Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) exited the ‘Grand Alliance’ led by the Congress.