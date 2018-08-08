​​​
  3. Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election: Congress MP BK Hariprasad to be opposition nominee for post, say sources

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election: Congress MP BK Hariprasad to be opposition nominee for post, say sources

Congress MP B K Hariprasad will be the opposition's candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson, sources said today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 8, 2018 12:09 PM
Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election, Rajya sabha, RS election, Congress, BK Hariprasad, rajya sabha deputy chairman, rajya sabha ka sabhapati Sixty-four-year-old Hariprasad is a Congress member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. (PTI)

Congress MP B K Hariprasad will be the opposition’s candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson, sources said today. Several opposition parties, who have joined hands against the BJP, decided to field a joint candidate to take on the NDA nominee, Harivansh Narayan Singh of the JD(U), for the August 9 election.

Today is the last date for filing of nominations. Sixty-four-year-old Hariprasad is a Congress member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. The Congress decided to field its nominee as the joint opposition candidate after the other parties in the opposition bloc chose not to nominate their members.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top