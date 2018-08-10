Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expunges remarks made by PM Narendra Modi

Naidu expunged the remarks after some members raised objections and demanded in the House for their expunction. (File photo: PTI)

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today expunged certain remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is perhaps the first such instance involving a prime minister.

The remarks were made by Modi while felicitating newly-elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the House yesterday.

The remarks, comprising only three words in Hindi, referred to the name of the opposition’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman post B K Hariprasad.

The words repeated by an opposition member were also expunged by the chairman.

Naidu had yesterday said in Rajya Sabha that he will look into the remarks and see if there was something “objectionable”.

Remarks made by the prime minister are rarely expunged in Parliament and the Rajya Sabha Secretariat does not recall the last instance when such a thing was done.

Hariprasad said it was unfortunate that the prime minister had “lowered the dignity” of the position he holds.

The chairman also expunged a word uttered by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale during the felicitations.