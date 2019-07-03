Rajya Sabha bypolls: Congress heralds 65 Gujarat MLAs to Mount Abu amid cross-voting fears

Currently, while BJP has 78seats in Rajya Sabha, Congress has 48.

Two days before bypolls in Gujarat for two Rajya Sabha seats on Friday, the Congress is believed to be moving its 65 legislators to Mount Abu in Rajasthan. The MLAs are likely to stay there for the next few hours to prevent any advances by the BJP that could lead to cross-voting. The main Opposition party in the state has called the step a precautionary measure to avoid any horse trading attempts by the ruling BJP.

Speaking to Indian Express, a party leader said, “We are taking this precautionary step due to the pressure tactics of the BJP. Out of the 71 MLAs we have, 65 will stay in Mt Abu.” Out of remaining six, Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala have expressed their displeasure against the party and may not vote for the Congress. The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday rejected Congress’ appeal seeking disqualification of Thakor after the latter steppd down from all party posts.

“We are aware of Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala, both of whom have turned rebel. The other three MLAs Himmatsinh Patel, Imran Khedawala and Shailesh Parmar will also not be able to join other MLAs in Mount Abu because of upcoming Lord Jagannath Yatra procession in their constituencies on Thursday and they are needed there,” Doshi said.

When asked whether Congress legislators will stay in a hotel or a resort, he said that the party has made local arrangements for MLAs to stay. The BJP has fielded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Jugal Thakor for the bye-elections. Congress, on the other hand, has fielded Chandrika Chudasama Gaurav Pandya. The seats fell vacant after Union ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani won their respective Lok Sabha constituencies in Gandhinagar and Amethi in the recent polls.

Recently, the Supreme Court had rejected Congress' plea to conduct elections in both seats as one.

The Congress in 2017 heralded its 44 MLAs first to a resort in Anand and then to Bengaluru to ensure senior party leader Ahmed Patel’s return to the Rajya Sabha. He faced a tough contest from BJP’s Balwantsinh Rajput, who left the grand old party to join BJP along with other Congress MLAs just before Rajya Sabha elections. Rajput’s plea challenging Patel’s election is currently on trial in the Gujarat High Court.