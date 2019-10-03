Rajya Sabha bypolls: BJP names Sudhanshu Trivedi from UP, Satish Dubey from Bihar

In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Sudhanshu Trivedi was the co-incharge for Rajasthan and was a key member of the media team for BJP campaigning (File)

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday named party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and former Lok Sabha MP Satish Dubey as the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar respectively. In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Sudhanshu Trivedi was the co-incharge for Rajasthan and was a key member of the media team for BJP campaigning in which he worked with party president Amit Shah and late stalwart leaders Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj.

Dubey, on the other hand, had won the 2014 General election from Valmiki Nagar constituency on BJP ticket. He was earlier elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Narkatiaganj in 2010.

The BJP is confident of winning both the seats as the saffron party enjoys big majority in the two states and it has the support of allies like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

The Rajya Sabha by-polls in UP and Bihar were necessitated after the death of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley and noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani, who was an RJD MP to the Upper House.

Jaitley passed away on August 24. Jethmalani breathed his last on September 8 after a prolonged illeness.