Ahead of the recently notified assembly elections across four states and a Union territory, the political spotlight has shifted to the the Rajya Sabha elections.

With high-profile candidates like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and veteran leader Sharad Pawar in the fray, the upcoming elections that are slated to begin in a few hours are set to significantly alter the legislative math in Parliament.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), polling will take place between 9 AM and 4 PM on Monday, with counting scheduled to begin at 5 PM the same day.

The Numbers Game: States and Vacancies

The current round of elections is being held to fill vacancies arising from the retirement of members whose six-year terms end in April 2026. While the Rajya Sabha is a permanent house, one-third of its members retire every two years.

The seat distribution for tomorrow’s poll is as follows:

Maharashtra: 7 seats

Tamil Nadu: 6 seats

Bihar: 5 seats

West Bengal: 5 seats

Odisha: 4 seats

Assam: 3 seats

Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Haryana: 2 seats each

Himachal Pradesh: 1 seat

Key Contests

One of the most-watched battles is in Bihar, where six candidates are vying for five seats. This marks the first time in 12 years that the state will see an actual vote for the Rajya Sabha; usually, candidates are elected unopposed based on party strength.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded five candidates, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (JD-U) and BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

The lone opposition candidate is Amarendra Dhari Singh of the RJD. Under the current assembly strength, a candidate needs 41 votes to win one of the 5 seats allocated for Bihar.

In Maharashtra, the battle reflects the state’s fragmented political landscape. Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) is seeking another term, while the BJP has nominated high-profile leaders like Vinod Tawde and Maya Ivnate.

Political significance

For the ruling NDA, the 2026 Rajya Sabha cycle is a crucial step toward achieving a “pole position” in the Upper House. Currently, the NDA sits close to the majority mark of 123 seats.

Furthermore, a stronger footprint in the Rajya Sabha would allow the government to more easily push through larger social and labour reforms that often face hurdles in the Upper House and require a two-thirds majority for certain provisions.

According to a report published by the Free Press Journal, for the INDIA bloc, retaining seats in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu is essential to maintain its checks and balances role against the executive.