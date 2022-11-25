Rajwinder Singh, man accused of murdering Australian woman on beach in 2018, arrested in Delhi

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Friday arrested an Australian citizen of Indian origin, Rajwinder Singh, who is accused of killing an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018, reported news agency PTI.

Singh had fled Australia after murdering the woman four years ago and carried a bounty of AUD 1 million, the largest ever offered by the department in exchange for information about the accused.

He will be produced before a court for further proceedings, said a senior police officer.

The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against 38-year-old Singh following which a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Patiala House Court on November 21 under the extradition act.

He was nabbed by the Special Cell unit of Delhi Police near G T Karnal road at 6 AM after inputs shared by CBI, which is the nodal agency of Interpol in India, and their Australian counterparts.

In 2018, 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley was walking her dog on Wangetti Beach in Queensland when she was killed on October 21, Queensland police had said in a press release. Singh, who worked as a nurse in Innisfail, is the key person of interest in the case, the statement added.

Two days after killing her, he fled Australia, leaving behind his job, wife and three children, it added.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said in a statement that this was the first time an initial reward of AUD 1 million had been offered in Queensland. Linford said, “This person is accused of a very heinous crime; a crime which has ripped a family apart.”

Meanwhile, speaking about her “beautiful, spiritual” daughter, Cordingley’s mother Vanessa Gardiner had said that she was about to start a full-time job on Monday, which never happened.

“Her life was taken way too early. I see her friends and stuff getting married with kids and that now and think of everything she has missed out on in her life,” PTI quoted Gardiner as saying.