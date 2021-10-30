Rajsthan Minister Govind Dotasara insults senior Congress leader during live speech; watch viral video

Former BJP Rajasthan spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj shared the video on his Twitter pointing towards the callous behaviour of the Congress leader.

Rajasthan Education Minister and state Congress president Govind Dotasara is again in the news. This time for insulting a senior party leader during his live speech. Dotasara was seen scolding the fellow colleague in presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

In the video, Dotasara can be seen addressing a gathering in Katar Chhoti Gram Panchayat which comes under Bidasar Panchayat Samiti under Sujangarh Assembly constituency. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had gone to the village to address a public meeting yesterday. The education minister was addressing the gathering over unemployment and rising prices of petrol, diesel, edible oil, iron, cement etc. He says it has become difficult for the common man to survive. At this point, he looks back to spot Pusaram Godara, who was standing in front of the CM and was discussing some issues after handing over some papers to Gehlot. Dotasara did not like it and started scolding Pusaram Godara in front of the crowd.

Godara is a senior leader of the Ratangarh region. Dotasara can be heard telling Pusaram Godara, “Oh Pusaramji… Oh Pusaramji.. This is the biggest demerit in you, that’s why there is a problem till today, is this the way, I am speaking and you are interrupting the speech here. Where is the discipline here, what will you show others.” After this, Pusaram Godara can be seen going back to his seat.

“See how the Congress leader who was talking to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was insulted by his minister Govind Dotasara in front of the Chief Minister,” said Bhardwaj.

This is not the first time that Dotasara has hit headlines for the wrong reasons. Earlier this month, he had created a controversy after saying that women teachers fight more in schools over petty issues.